Appbot Riley Robot Pet Camera

Description
Play with Your Pets
No matter where you are you will receive a notification on your smart phone as to what is happening in your home when you step out.
- Riley is a fun easy to use mobile robot wireless security camera.
- Riley gives you the feeling of safety at night with a built in night vision camera.
- Get instant alerts from motion detection sent to your phone.
- Riley offers 2 way audio for family fun conversations.
- Easy self docking feature allows you to recharge when Riley has a low battery.
Features
360°View Charging Station, Fusion Technology, Easy Remote Control via iOS/Android devices, FREE APP Available, Two Way Audio Communication, Motion Detection Alert, Automatic Docking, Real-time Video and Image Saving, Automatic Stand Up, with Gray Belt, Infrared/Night Vision
Reviews
There are no reviews yet.